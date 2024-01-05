NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $479.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.56 and a 200-day moving average of $454.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.34 and a 12-month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

