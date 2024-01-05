Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $78.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,316. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,004,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,810,000 after buying an additional 126,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,985,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,497,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,415,000 after buying an additional 264,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

