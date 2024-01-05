Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires 495 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average of $132.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $143.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

