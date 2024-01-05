Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) versus National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Financial Contrast

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nicolet Bankshares and National Australia Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 National Australia Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $81.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

42.5% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and National Australia Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $331.84 million 3.46 $94.26 million $3.87 20.13 National Australia Bank $33.43 billion 1.90 $4.94 billion N/A N/A

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 14.93% 9.85% 1.13% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Nicolet Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Nicolet Bankshares pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats National Australia Bank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. It accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, debit cards, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, cash maximiser, farm management, community free saver, statutory trust, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. In addition, the company provides home loans, personal loans, and business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. Further, it offers insurance products consisting of home and content, landlord, travel, car, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Additionally, the company provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

