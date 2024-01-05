NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) vs. Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Head to Head Contrast

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) and NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lamar Advertising and NewLake Capital Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33 NewLake Capital Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus price target of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. NewLake Capital Partners has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.10%. Given NewLake Capital Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NewLake Capital Partners is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 19.75% 35.03% 6.35% NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Lamar Advertising and NewLake Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

79.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lamar Advertising and NewLake Capital Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $2.03 billion 5.10 $438.65 million $4.04 25.14 NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than NewLake Capital Partners.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats NewLake Capital Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

