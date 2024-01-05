Needham & Company LLC Boosts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $30.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Confluent stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $98,856.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $98,856.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,640.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

