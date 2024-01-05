Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Head-To-Head Review

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime 26.10% 63.17% 10.61% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Navios Maritime and Caravelle International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Navios Maritime has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Navios Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime and Caravelle International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime $255.40 million 0.20 $87.31 million $1.66 1.37 Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.13 $12.23 million N/A N/A

Navios Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Summary

Navios Maritime beats Caravelle International Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels and freight. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals, as well as upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region; and handles vessels, barges, push boats, and cabotage business. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as to users of refined petroleum products. As of December 31, 2021, the company's fleet consisted of 36 vessels totaling 3.9 million deadweight tons. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

