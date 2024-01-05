Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) versus OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Head-To-Head Analysis

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OTC Markets Group and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OTC Markets Group 26.73% 81.92% 33.57% Morningstar 3.59% 14.09% 5.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OTC Markets Group and Morningstar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OTC Markets Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Morningstar 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Morningstar has a consensus price target of $320.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.07%. Given Morningstar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Morningstar is more favorable than OTC Markets Group.

OTC Markets Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. OTC Markets Group pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morningstar pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Morningstar has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. OTC Markets Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

OTC Markets Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of OTC Markets Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Morningstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OTC Markets Group and Morningstar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OTC Markets Group $105.15 million 6.58 $30.81 million $2.40 24.17 Morningstar $1.87 billion 6.24 $70.50 million $1.65 165.66

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than OTC Markets Group. OTC Markets Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morningstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Morningstar beats OTC Markets Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc. engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data. The company provides Real-Time Level 2 Data that provides liquidity display service for retail investors; Blue Sky Monitoring Service for analysis, review, and guidance about a company's compliance with the United States securities laws; and Virtual Investor Conferences, which allows issuers to communicate and engages with investors, as well as operates the OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market, and online capital raising solutions. Further, it offers OTCIQ, an investor relations portal. OTC Markets Group Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans. It also provides Morningstar Data that offers data and research to asset managers, redistributors, and wealth managers; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service to reduce compliance risk, as well as offers asset-allocation services; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a web-based research, investment planning, and portfolio analysis platform; and Morningstar.com, a data, editorial, and research content product, as well as Morningstar Office. In addition, the company offers Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products and other portfolios; Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, allocation funds, and custom models; and PitchBook Platform, research and analysis workstation for investment and research professionals. Further, it provides Morningstar Research; DBRS Morningstar; and Morningstar Sustainalytics, as well as a mobile application, CRM integrations, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions through PitchBook. The company serves financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors, as well as issuers of securities. Morningstar, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

