Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $347.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.55.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

