Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $60.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.77.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

