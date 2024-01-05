MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Thomas Bull Sells 359 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $362.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.77 and a 200-day moving average of $380.92. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.59 and a 52-week high of $442.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,704,000. American Trust bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $7,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.