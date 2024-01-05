monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MNDY. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.31.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $172.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.66. monday.com has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.16 and a beta of 1.18.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,770 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 577.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 649,439 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,783,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,240,000 after purchasing an additional 483,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

