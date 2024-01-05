Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Manisha Shetty Gulati Sells 786 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $21,025.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,583 shares in the company, valued at $229,595.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Model N Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of MODN opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $43.18.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 12.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.
