Mizuho Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $196.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $188.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $166.31 on Wednesday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,035,331 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after buying an additional 279,424 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Solar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $369,024,000 after buying an additional 211,755 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 30.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in First Solar by 21.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

