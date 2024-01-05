Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,305 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

