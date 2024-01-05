Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 751 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $284.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.03.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.