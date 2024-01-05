MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MidWestOne Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MOFG

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $405.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.