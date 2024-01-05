Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $136.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAA. Colliers Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.69.

MAA stock opened at $132.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.78%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

