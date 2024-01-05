Michael A. Stivala Sells 45,000 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SPH opened at $17.09 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter worth about $101,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

