Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) vs. BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Metro One Telecommunications and BuzzFeed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A BuzzFeed 0 0 0 0 N/A

BuzzFeed has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 477.37%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Metro One Telecommunications.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 5.21 -$3.93 million N/A N/A BuzzFeed $436.67 million 0.09 -$200.96 million ($1.30) -0.20

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and BuzzFeed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Metro One Telecommunications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BuzzFeed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of BuzzFeed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 4.28, meaning that its stock price is 328% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro One Telecommunications -6,791.14% -348.73% -97.63% BuzzFeed -51.85% -48.44% -15.70%

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Metro One Telecommunications on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

