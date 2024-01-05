Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lessened by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 6.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $347.12 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $892.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.55.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

