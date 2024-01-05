Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 841 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.94.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.49. The firm has a market cap of $386.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

