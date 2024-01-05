MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

MediWound Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $11.69 on Thursday. MediWound has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $917,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MediWound by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MediWound by 122.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 46.7% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

See Also

