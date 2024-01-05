Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) PT Raised to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Matterport alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matterport

Matterport Price Performance

Matterport stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $727.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $65,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matterport by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,903,000 after buying an additional 3,084,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Matterport by 737.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Matterport by 498.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.