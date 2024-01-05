Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 1,390 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $51.67 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,974,020.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,429,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,899,397 shares of company stock worth $460,071,529 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.