Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:MGY opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $768,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $10,427,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 852,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

