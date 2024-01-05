M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $48.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

MDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 12.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $53.17 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

