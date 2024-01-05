LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

LYB stock opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.56. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 17,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.