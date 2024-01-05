Lufax (NYSE:LU) Price Target Raised to $4.80

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $4.80 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Lufax Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:LU opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.
Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax
About Lufax
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lufax
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.