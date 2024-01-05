Lufax (NYSE:LU) Price Target Raised to $4.80

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $4.80 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lufax Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LU opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

About Lufax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

