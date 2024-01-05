LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.12% of LTC Properties worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 472.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LTC Properties by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Gruber bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:LTC opened at $32.13 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

LTC Properties Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

