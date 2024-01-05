Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOB. TheStreet upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $43.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $534,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,850.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $382,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $534,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,850.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,800. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

