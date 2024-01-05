Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $39,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

NYSE:LIN opened at $408.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

