Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Li Auto Stock Performance
Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.91. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
