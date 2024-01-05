Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.91. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares in the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership now owns 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,737,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 796,070 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

