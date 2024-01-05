Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Buys 740 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after purchasing an additional 199,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.03. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

