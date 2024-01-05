Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $143.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

