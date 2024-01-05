Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $731.08 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $412.60 and a one year high of $801.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $711.53 and a 200-day moving average of $669.66. The company has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.