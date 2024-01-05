Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,100 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 783,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,061.6 days.
Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance
KYKOF opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. Kyowa Kirin has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $22.85.
About Kyowa Kirin
