Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,100 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 783,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,061.6 days.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

KYKOF opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. Kyowa Kirin has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

