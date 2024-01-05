KRS Capital Management LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 11.5% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $479.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.34 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.