Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

KFY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE KFY opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

