KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of KLA worth $60,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $546.44 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $597.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $544.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

