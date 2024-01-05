Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KIRK

Kirkland’s Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.24. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 400.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.