Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP John W. Schlosser Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6 %

KMI opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.