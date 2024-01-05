Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,300 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 538,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kikkoman Price Performance

Shares of KIKOF stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. Kikkoman has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $59.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21.

Get Kikkoman alerts:

Kikkoman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.