Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,300 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 538,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kikkoman Price Performance
Shares of KIKOF stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. Kikkoman has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $59.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21.
Kikkoman Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kikkoman
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.