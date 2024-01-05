Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 18.5 %

KROS opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.22. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 593,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 745,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 119,143 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 466.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

