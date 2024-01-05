Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,556 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $166,457.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,348,377.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $162,735.24.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $160,623.96.

On Monday, December 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $159,846.12.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08.

On Monday, November 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $151,512.12.

On Friday, October 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,418 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 597,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 286,264 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,047,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $112,491,000 after purchasing an additional 176,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

