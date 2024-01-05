Jackson Financial’s (JXN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,184 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after buying an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after buying an additional 1,518,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after buying an additional 1,088,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after buying an additional 1,051,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.