J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $469.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $457.34 and its 200 day moving average is $447.87. The firm has a market cap of $363.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $380.53 and a one year high of $479.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

