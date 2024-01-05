J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 101.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.