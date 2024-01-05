J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,339 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $242.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.39. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

