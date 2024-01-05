iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,104,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 70,123.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,741,000 after purchasing an additional 140,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $268.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $218.59 and a 1 year high of $275.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.